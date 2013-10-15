Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Donna Noble – Catherine Tate

Stallholder – Phil Cornwell

Soothsayer – Karen Gillan

Spurrina – Sasha Behar

Thalina – Lorraine Burroughs

Caecilius – Peter Capaldi

Metella – Tracey Childs

Evelina – Francesca Fowler

Quintus – Francois Pandolfo

High Priestess – Victoria Wicks

Major Domo – Gerard Bell

Lucius – Phil Davis

Crew

Writer – James Moran

Director – Colin Teague

Producer – Phil Collinson

Designer – Edward Thomas

Music – Murray Gold

Executive producers – Russell T Davies and Julie Gardner

Cardiff decamps to Cinecittà, as the production team flies out to the famous Italian film studios. It’s “Volcano Day” in Pompeii, AD 79, and the Doctor and Donna find themselves having to trigger the eruption of Vesuvius in order to save the world from Pyroviles. The alien involvement may seem an unnecessary layer, but Catherine Tate amazes as a distraught Donna, pleading with the reluctant Time Lord to “just save someone” – the family of Caecilius (Peter Capaldi).

As well as the future Doctor, look out for Karen Gillan (who'd play Amy from 2010) cast here as the Soothsayer.