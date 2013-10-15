The Fires of Pompeii ★★★
Vesuvius erupts over Pompeii in this overblown adventure (with guest star Peter Capaldi)
Story 190
Series 4 – Episode 2
First UK transmission
Saturday 12 April 2008
Cast
The Doctor – David Tennant
Donna Noble – Catherine Tate
Stallholder – Phil Cornwell
Soothsayer – Karen Gillan
Spurrina – Sasha Behar
Thalina – Lorraine Burroughs
Caecilius – Peter Capaldi
Metella – Tracey Childs
Evelina – Francesca Fowler
Quintus – Francois Pandolfo
High Priestess – Victoria Wicks
Major Domo – Gerard Bell
Lucius – Phil Davis
Crew
Writer – James Moran
Director – Colin Teague
Producer – Phil Collinson
Designer – Edward Thomas
Music – Murray Gold
Executive producers – Russell T Davies and Julie Gardner
Cardiff decamps to Cinecittà, as the production team flies out to the famous Italian film studios. It’s “Volcano Day” in Pompeii, AD 79, and the Doctor and Donna find themselves having to trigger the eruption of Vesuvius in order to save the world from Pyroviles. The alien involvement may seem an unnecessary layer, but Catherine Tate amazes as a distraught Donna, pleading with the reluctant Time Lord to “just save someone” – the family of Caecilius (Peter Capaldi).
As well as the future Doctor, look out for Karen Gillan (who'd play Amy from 2010) cast here as the Soothsayer.