Cast

The Doctor – David Tennant

Lady Christina De Souza – Michelle Ryan

Malcolm – Lee Evans

Writers Russell T Davies and Gareth Roberts

Director James Strong

Advertisement

BBC Cardiff really pushes the boat out – or rather the bus – as a London double-decker is shipped off for filming in Dubai. This Easter special offers Disney-style entertainment, with a touch of Mission: Impossible and Flight of the Phoenix. Art thief Lady Christina (Michelle Ryan) teams up with the Doctor when a bus falls through a wormhole and arrives on desert planet San Helios. Fly-like Tritovores prove friendly; the danger lies in a swarm of flying stingray creatures. Unit boffin Malcolm (Lee Evans) may be the Doctor’s only hope. A fellow bus passenger warns the Time Lord, cryptically, “Your song is ending,” and “He will knock four times.”