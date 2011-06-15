Doctor Who's uncertain delay
The Doctor's next series of adventures will be split across 2012 and 2013
If you thought Doctor Who's midseason cliffhanger was big, wait until next year's series - it's going to keep you hanging on for answers until 2013.
Very few details are known and a BBC insider tells RadioTimes.com that plans are still in the earliest stages. But it's certain that Doctor Who's next series will begin in 2012 and not finish until 2013.
But speculation that we'll see another year of occasional specials has been refuted, as has any idea that Matt Smith will be leaving: "14eps + Matt DEFINITELY," tweeted showrunner Steven Moffat. "I've got a plan and I'm NOT TELLING YOU WHAT IT IS. Now hush or River shoots you with her Spoiler Gun."
Rumours begun in Private Eye magazine that the series was to be temporarily shelved or put on hiatus were also denied by BBC1 controller Danny Cohen. Speaking at this year's Church and Media conference in Derbyshire, he said there were six further episodes this year, then a Christmas special, with a new 14-episode run beginning in 2012.