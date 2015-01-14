Well, that sounds… dalektable. Still, Kaye has a long way to go if he thinks he's going to win the Guest Star Who's the Biggest Fan of Doctor Who prize, which is still in the hands of series 8's Frank Skinner, who once said that when he was watching 1964 William Hartnell serial The Sensorites when he found out that he had landed the part.

Still, Kaye, who is currently filming a two-parter written by Being Human's Toby Whithouse, is delighted.

"I got to present TOTP back in the mid '90s and landing this role in Doctor Who completes the dream double. Peter [Capaldi] is a perfect Doctor and I’m loving every minute of the experience, even the five hours in make-up. What a treat, best 50th birthday present ever!”

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who series 9 returns in the autumn