Doctor Who’s Fugitive Doctor returns for new comic adventure

It saw the return of Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor too, yet despite her multiple appearances during showrunner Chris Chibnall’s tenure, her backstory remains shrouded in mystery. Until now – since it’s been revealed that the Fugitive Doctor is set to get her own comic adventure.

The 13th season of Doctor Who brought us some pretty big revelations about the titular Time Lord, or, as she’s also now known, the Timeless Child .

The comic will be released as part of Free Comic Day on 13th April 2022, and is written by Jody Houser with art by Roberta Ingranata. It also promises to serve as a teaser ahead of a new story arc that will launch in May 2022.

The synopsis teases it will be a “lead-in to the explosive new story arc that reveals the very early years of the Doctor. Past, present, and future all collide in a Doctor Who tale that’s out of this universe.”

There had even been rumours about the character getting her own Fugitive Doctor spin-off but it looks like, for now at least, her story will continue in comic form.

Which is not to say we won’t see Martin pop up in the remaining specials set to air this year. But, as Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker prepare to leave the series for good, it would make sense for them to focus on Thirteen, and whoever might play the next Doctor once she takes her last spin in the TARDIS.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in spring 2022. Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.