RadioTimes.com readers give their verdict on Doctor Who: Flux finale

The finale of Doctor Who series 13 aired last night, with the titular Time Lord managing to save Earth from the Flux as the six-part adventure came to an end.

Advertisement

The hour-long wrap-up saw the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) defeat the Sontarans and avoid the Flux, while we sadly said goodbye to Professor Jericho (Kevin McNally) and potentially hello to the Master (who Time hinted may be returning).

However, fans of the long-running BBC One show were divided on the ambitious final episode The Vanquishers judging from comments by RadioTimes.com readers, who took to Twitter shortly after the finale aired.

For many, the episode confirmed Doctor Who: Flux to be the best series of showrunner Chris Chibnall’s tenure, with one fan going so far as to say it was their “favourite series yet”.

Absolutely, without a single doubt, one of the best series of the show EVER — 💙GeekierOnTheInside💙 (@KatieCIsAGeek) December 6, 2021

“So exciting!” one viewer wrote, while another hailed Doctor Who: Flux to be Jodie Whittaker’s best series as the Doctor, who she first played back in 2017.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Others weren’t too impressed with the shorter series, with one viewer saying he found the last episode “underwhelming” and another describing it as “an absolute mess from start to finish”.

Meanwhile, another fan summed up series 13’s reception succinctly with: “Like Marmite you either loved it or hated it!”

Like Marmite you even loved it or hated it! — stuart (@extrachunkystew) December 5, 2021

Whittaker is set to appear as the Doctor in just a few more episodes, with the Flux finale even hinting at her regeneration.

The upcoming New Year’s Day special will see the Doctor and her crew become trapped inside a time loop as they face the Daleks repeatedly in a Groundhog Day-type situation.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Advertisement

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.