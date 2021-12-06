RadioTimes.com readers give their verdict on Doctor Who: Flux finale

The Radio Times logo
Viewers were left very divided over The Vanquishers. **CONTAINS SPOILERS**

The finale of Doctor Who series 13 aired last night, with the titular Time Lord managing to save Earth from the Flux as the six-part adventure came to an end.

The hour-long wrap-up saw the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) defeat the Sontarans and avoid the Flux, while we sadly said goodbye to Professor Jericho (Kevin McNally) and potentially hello to the Master (who Time hinted may be returning).

However, fans of the long-running BBC One show were divided on the ambitious final episode The Vanquishers judging from comments by RadioTimes.com readers, who took to Twitter shortly after the finale aired.

For many, the episode confirmed Doctor Who: Flux to be the best series of showrunner Chris Chibnall’s tenure, with one fan going so far as to say it was their “favourite series yet”.

“So exciting!” one viewer wrote, while another hailed Doctor Who: Flux to be Jodie Whittaker’s best series as the Doctor, who she first played back in 2017.

Others weren’t too impressed with the shorter series, with one viewer saying he found the last episode “underwhelming” and another describing it as “an absolute mess from start to finish”.

Meanwhile, another fan summed up series 13’s reception succinctly with: “Like Marmite you either loved it or hated it!”

Whittaker is set to appear as the Doctor in just a few more episodes, with the Flux finale even hinting at her regeneration.

The upcoming New Year’s Day special will see the Doctor and her crew become trapped inside a time loop as they face the Daleks repeatedly in a Groundhog Day-type situation.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

