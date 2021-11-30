Doctor Who unveils new teaser images for Flux finale

Doctor Who has teased the upcoming finale of Flux by releasing first-look images from the episode, including a shot of Swarm (Sam Spruell) holding The Doctor’s pocket watch and the Grand Serpent (Craig Parkinson) teaming up with the Sontarans.

The final episode of Doctor Who’s 13th series, titled The Vanquishers, will see the Doctor and her team try to take down Swarm and Azure, who have assumed control of the universe.

In the images, we see a concerned-looking Doctor stood next to an Ood, while in another shot, Yaz is holding on to a rope whilst looking at something off-camera.

The first-look photos also confirm the return of Diane Curtis (Nadia Albina), who was introduced in the first episode of Doctor Who: Flux – The Halloween Apocalypse.

While she initially appeared to have an early romance with Dan (John Bishop), she was soon swept up into Azure and Swarm’s plan and in this teaser shot, she’s seen coming to the rescue of Vinder (Jacob Anderson), who she met in the last episode.

The BBC hasn’t given away much about the upcoming Doctor Who finale, however Sontaran actor Jonathan Watson recently told RadioTimes.com that the upcoming episode is set to see the Sontarans back to their old ways.

“All I can say is, [the Sontarans] haven’t changed. They’re still looking for confrontation and destruction, and all these things that they enjoy,” he said. “No, there’s not a lot of twists or anything like that.”

After Sunday’s episode, Jodie Whittaker is set to make one of her final outings as the Doctor in the 2022 New Year’s special before two more specials later in the year.