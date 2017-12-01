Doctor Who FINALLY has a Christmas Tardis Twitter emoji
Maisie Williams first demanded a Tardis emoji in 2015, and now it's here – with a festive upgrade
Published: Friday, 1 December 2017 at 11:23 am
Proving that even fictional time machines shaped like police boxes can get in the festive spirit, Doctor Who's Tardis has had a Christmas makeover in a new Twitter emoji.
The hashtag #DoctorWho is now accompanied by an extremely cute little emoji version of the Tardis wearing a massive Santa hat.
Should we credit Game of Thrones (and Doctor Who) star Maisie Williams with this vital development? After all, she's been calling for a Tardis emoji since at least October 2015.
And now, it seems, the powers-that-be have finally listened. This new emoji will take the Tardis to every corner of the world to spread some Christmas cheer.
