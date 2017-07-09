After 3 whole months of weekly Doctor Who episodes, last night was the first time in a while that fans were left bereft – and it’s fair to say that a lot of people were missing the Time Lord and his adventures.

And with five long months to go until Christmas, we’re betting there’ll be a lot more tough Doctor Who-less Saturday nights until fans finally get to find out what’s next for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor – so perhaps it’s lucky that series star Matt Lucas has found a novel way of getting around the problem.