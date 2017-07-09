Doctor Who fans were gutted not to have a new episode this week
Saturday night isn’t the same without the Doctor and Bill
After 3 whole months of weekly Doctor Who episodes, last night was the first time in a while that fans were left bereft – and it’s fair to say that a lot of people were missing the Time Lord and his adventures.
And with five long months to go until Christmas, we’re betting there’ll be a lot more tough Doctor Who-less Saturday nights until fans finally get to find out what’s next for Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor – so perhaps it’s lucky that series star Matt Lucas has found a novel way of getting around the problem.
Admittedly, we can’t all pull the same trick – unless you’re secretly also a Doctor Who star reading in which case, hello – but we’re sure fans will come up with many similarly ingenious coping mechanisms for the long wait ahead. You're a resourceful bunch.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas