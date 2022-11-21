Fans of the long-running BBC sci-fi drama can't get enough of the two Doctors meeting at last night's BAFTA Scotland Awards, where Peter Capaldi received the Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television Award , with many Tweeting out of excitement.

While Doctor Who fans got to see Ncuti Gatwa – the next Doctor – meet his new companion Millie Gibson this weekend, the Time Lord antics didn't stop there with Gatwa bumping into the last Scot to take on the role, Peter Capaldi, at yesterday's Scottish BAFTAs.

"I now need to see them work together," one Tweeter wrote, while another shared photographs of Capaldi showing off his Twelfth Doctor stance while posing with Gatwa.

"Peter Capaldi showing THE POSE to Ncuti Gatwa and Ncuti having the time of his life," they said.

Capaldi, who played the Doctor from 2013 until 2017 on the BBC One show, described his time on Doctor Who as "the most magical journey" during his acceptance speech, adding that it's a journey Gatwa is "about to embark on".

"I suspect Ncuti knows this already, because I can see it in his heart and see it in him, but he’s about to discover how beautiful and wonderful and cosmic the human race can really be," he added.

Capaldi is the 16th person to receive the coveted BAFTA Scotland award, which has been previously given to Lorraine Kelly, Bill Paterson, Alan Cumming and The Thick of It's Armando Iannucci, among others.

A number of Capaldi's Doctor Who co-stars paid tribute to the actor ahead of his speech, with Jenna Coleman, who played his companion Clara Oswald, describing him as "wonderfully acerbic, daft, playful and one of the kindest men you could ever meet".

Meanwhile, Steven Moffatt, who was Doctor Who's showrunner during Capaldi's time as the titular Time Lord, added: "It has been a joy and a pleasure to know you all these years, to have worked with you on Doctor Who and to be working with you again on The Devil's Hour.

"As I was once moved to say, thank God and Scotland for Peter Capaldi. I'm very glad to hear that Scotland is finally thanking you back."

Gatwa will be taking over the role of the Doctor alongside Millie Gibson at some point in the future, however first fans will get to see David Tennant return as the Fourteenth Doctor for the show's 60th anniversary specials next year.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

