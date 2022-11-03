The British Academy Scotland Awards announced that Capaldi, who has won three Scottish BAFTAs, a film BAFTA and one national BAFTA, will become the 16th person to receive the award, which has previously been given to Lorraine Kelly, Billy Connolly, Bill Paterson and Armando Iannucci among others.

BAFTA Scotland has honoured Peter Capaldi with the Outstanding Contribution Award for 2022, which will be presented to the Doctor Who star at this year's ceremony.

"I am deeply touched to be receiving the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award," the Glasgow-born actor said in a statement.

Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who. BBC

"My good luck started with being born in Scotland and continued on with the opportunities afforded me within the Scottish film and TV industry. Without the support of the creative community in Scotland I wouldn’t be here, so to be the recipient of this award is kindness indeed."

BAFTA Scotland's Director, Jude MacLaverty, added that Capaldi is one of Scotland's "highest profile actors" and that his work has "inspired future generations of film and television makers".

"We are honoured to present this award to Peter and look forward to recognising his outstanding achievements in-person at the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Sunday 20 November."

Capaldi landed a breakthrough role in cult classic film Local Hero and rose to fame playing the foul-mouthed Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It.

He is best known however for playing the Twelfth Doctor on BBC One's Doctor Who from 2013 until 2017, taking over the iconic Time Lord role from Matt Smith.

Capaldi won a BAFTA Scotland Award for his performances in Soft Top Hard Shoulder, In the Loop and his short film Franz Kafka's It's a Wonderful Life, for which he also won a BAFTA Film Award.

In recent years, Capaldi has appeared in World War Z, Paddington, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Suicide Squad, while the 64-year-old currently stars in Prime Video's The Devil’s Hour as well as Big Mouth's sixth season.

The BAFTA Scotland Awards will air on BAFTA's YouTube channel at 5:30pm, with a highlights programme airing on BBC Scotland at 10pm.

