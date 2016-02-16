With all these things, you too can create THIS.

Cool huh? So, how does it work? Well, to start with you're going to need to be able to read Soraxel's handwriting...

As you can see from the first page, you start with the 10th Doctor's sonic screwdriver torch. Here's a list of everything else you'll need based on Soraxel's instructions.

– Hot glue sticks (Used both as the emitter and as building material)

– Hot glue gun

– Misc. 11th Doctor Sonic claws (preferably from a failed button modification)

– Printer paper/card stock (used to build...the whole thing really)

– A bottle cap (I used Dasani if you're curious. This is used to replicate the activation switch)

– Cardboard (Used to make the silver sections on the lower half of the handle)

– A worn/dried out fine tip sharpie (not for designing or colouring, but for a part of the sonic)

– Silver, gold, navy paint

– Skewers (Used for the straight blue sections on the emitter)

You might want to ask someone responsible to check on you before you turn up the heat on this glue gun work.

Next, attach the newly built glue stick head to the sonic torch.

From here on, it's all about building up the detailing using layers and layers of card and paper.

"Every cylindrical piece you see on the handle is made out of layers of paper," Soraxel says. "Even the details on the emitter."

Woah. This is going to take some time.

Check out the pictures below for full details. The results are pretty spectacular – and probably worth a few paper cuts? Yeah, probably.