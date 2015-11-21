"Something about that title and the theme of hidden old London streets struck me as vaguely Jacobean, which inspired the checkerboard pattern and the blackletter-style titling.

"At the same time, I didn't want it to be entirely old fashioned and I wanted to suggest the threat of the raven, so I worked in a touch of Banksy-style stenciling on the bird and some ink splatter to grunge things up a bit. Without thinking of it, that tied in with returning character Rigsy quite nicely. Sometimes these things sort themselves out.

"PS. Look out for the hidden street."