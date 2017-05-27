The rest of the episode will remain unchanged and will air in its scheduled BBC1 slot of 7:45pm on Saturday 27th May.

"Following the tragic events in Manchester, we have made a small edit to this week's episode of Doctor Who," a BBC spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

This is not the first time the BBC has been moved to alter an episode of Doctor Who due to real-life tragedy, with the Corporation previously re-editing 2014 story Robot of Sherwood when elements of the story echoed real-life atrocities committed by Islamic State.

The Manchester attack has resulted in numerous changes to the TV schedules this week. On Tuesday, Jimmy McGovern's new northern drama Broken was replaced on BBC1 by an episode of Blue Planet, while Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge has been edited to remove a hoax bomb plot storyline. And due to the suspension of general election campaigning, Andrew Neil's interviews with party leaders Theresa May, Paul Nuttall and Tim Farron have also been postponed.

Doctor Who is on BBC1 on Saturday at 7:45pm