The new comics, created by Titan Comics and BBC Studios, is set to be released in July and will feature all-new stories that expand the history of the series before Jodie Whittaker's debut as the Thirteenth Doctor later this year.

The series is written by James Peaty, with covers by Robert Hack.

"In the course of the series, the Tenth Doctor encounters lost, ghostly spaceships, the Eleventh Doctor and Alice visit a robot-infested 19th-century San Francisco, and the Twelfth Doctor finds London’s Piccadilly Circus transformed into a wasteland of emptiness and pterodactyls," according to Entertainment Weekly.