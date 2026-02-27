Fans of Doctor Who are used to long waits. Of course, they are in one right now, waiting until the end of the year for the show to return in a 2026 Christmas special.

They are also used to waiting for soundtrack releases, as the soundtrack for season 10, the last season starring Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor, was only just released, on 12th December 2026, nine years after the season aired.

Now, some fans are worried the same could happen again with three recent soundtracks which have yet to be released – the albums for the 60th anniversary specials, season 14 and season 15 (the latter two being known as seasons 1 and 2).

Thankfully, it seems that won't be the case, as composer Murray Gold has given fans some positive news on that front when speaking on The Whoniverse Show.

When asked whether fans can expect any releases soon – specifically, the three albums referenced above – Gold responded emphatically: "Yes."

He then added: "I'm a man of my word, as I said. We are on that. I think we might be... that will be 2026 I think. Hopefully all three."

Gold, who returned to the series for the 60th anniversary specials in 2023 having left after 2017, recently gave an update on the upcoming Christmas special, telling the Half the Picture podcast: "I know that Russell’s written, I think, multiple versions depending on certain outcomes. So that’s all I really know, and I’m not sure [that] I’m even supposed to know that."

It's unclear exactly what that means for the special, which is set to follow up on the huge cliffhanger ending to the show's most recent episode, The Reality War.

That episode saw Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper, the actress who previously played Rose Tyler, companion to the Ninth and Tenth Doctors. The regeneration has been the subject of intense speculation ever since, with many fans – and, indeed, figures from the show's past - concluding that all is not as it seems.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

