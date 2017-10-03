You see, this week the universe intervened and, due to what Agyeman called a "timey-wimey" coincidence, decided to put them on the same plane together.

Agyeman had been coming back from the initial read-through for the conclusion to her latest sci-fi series Sense8 in Berlin and Mackie was returning from the German Comic Con, where she'd been meeting fans in her capacity as incumbent Doctor Who companion.

And as you would expect, the pair seem to have got on pretty well.

But what about Martha and Bill, fans asked – could the companions meet up on screen?

Well both Agyeman and Mackie told us they'd "never say never" when it comes to a return to Doctor Who so perhaps – just like Freema and Pearl's – Martha and Bill's first meeting is just a matter of time...