Alongside Noth, Revolution of the Daleks – now confirmed to air on New Year's Day on BBC One – will feature guest appearances from Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “We’ve crammed this year's Doctor Who Festive special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent. Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!

"Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise."

Revolution of the Daleks will pick up with the Doctor still locked away in a high-security alien prison, where we left her at the close of series 12.

With the Daleks on the rise, will her companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) be able to vanquish the alien menace, even with the help of Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman)?

Doctor Who Christmas special Revolution of the Daleks airs on 1st January 2020