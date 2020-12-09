"I've always said, if I'm asked I will do it at the drop of a hat – I will happily come back to the TARDIS any time I am asked," he said. "Except I'll be grey-haired now, so we have to work that into the plot, that something happened to Jack's hair!

"Or they'll dye it - they can sort it out. But I don't know what the future holds. We have to wait and see."

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Having already appeared alongside the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, with an appearance alongside the Thirteenth (presumably) imminent, could Jack become a modern equivalent to Nicholas Courtney's Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, a popular recurring figure from Doctor Who's classic series who appeared alongside multiple Doctors?

More like this

We put that very question to Barrowman – and the response was worthy of Captain Jack himself.

"I could see Jack being with many Doctors," he said. "I think Jack would love being with many Doctors... Jack would enjoy the experience of having multiple Doctors...

"He's not gender-specific, so he doesn't care what they look like as long as this is the Doctor and the heart is the Doctor.

"That's the one thing that I will say [about the festive special]. With the episode itself, that's how he recognises who it is. That's all I'll say."

Festive special Revolution of the Daleks will see Jack team up with the Doctor's companions Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) while the Time Lord herself (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a space prison.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks will air on BBC One over the festive period – check out our guide to the best Christmas TV and see what else is on with our TV Guide