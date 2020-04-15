In this week's Doctor Who podcast, we delve into the hotly contested world of Doctor Who canon, from the new revelations of the Timeless Children all the way back to the Doctor's "first" regeneration, the Brain of Morbius and Paul McGann's half-human side.

Plus, we try and resolve a few Doctor Who plot holes ourselves, starting with the Mystery of the Missing Heart and Susan Foreman's astonishing level of influence within Time Lord culture.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021