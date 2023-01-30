Caitlin Blackwood is reprising her role of a young Amy 'Amelia' Pond in a new Doctor Who adventure.

She will return to the role, now played a teenaged Amelia, in a new audio adventure, making her Big Finish debut in The Eighth of March: Strange Chemistry box set, which also features a tale starring Louise Jameson's Leela and Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor.

Michelle Gomez will also return to her beloved role of Missy, also known as The Master, for the new adventure released to celebrate International Women's Day.

Fairies at the Bottom of the Garden finds Missy (Gomez) hatch a new scheme against her nemesis, The Doctor, by tracking down one of their most loyal companions: Amelia Pond (Blackwood).

The synopsis for the story reads: "Young Amelia Pond is used to getting into trouble. After another fight at school, she is sent back to counselling. But her new therapist is rather unconventional.

"Because Missy is also in trouble. Stuck on Earth, she’s targeted one of the Doctor’s best friends to get his attention – but her timing’s off. Amy’s TARDIS encounters lie years in her past and future, but there’s something strange in her garden now.

"As Missy sets her sights on young Pond, the fairies may be her only hope!"

Michelle Gomez as Missy in Doctor Who BBC

Blackwood said: "Amelia is struggling through her teenage years. She meets Missy for the first time and is trying to figure her out. It’s really interesting when two strong-headed characters come together.

"I like how Amelia stands on her own. It’s been a long time since I played Amelia and coming back to it was like riding a bike. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve loved it."

Gomez added: "Missy is a joy to play because she doesn’t give a damn about what anyone thinks. Missy is always desperate to get to the Doctor and will stop at nothing. She’s fearless in her mission and uses her great charm to be as creative and manipulative as possible.

"In this story, we find Missy meeting the young Amelia and she’s up to no good as usual. But I think, in some ways, she may have met her match. Amelia is a really fun character for Missy to interact with."

The Worlds of Doctor Who – The Eighth of March: Strange Chemistry is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set (+ download for just £19.99) or as a digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from bigfinish.com.

