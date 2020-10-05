"In more recent times, I've always loved Doctor Who, and I particularly loved when Steven Moffat was writing Doctor Who," he said. "Because again, he's a very meticulous writer who constructs these beautiful puzzles boxes of plot."

When asked why he hasn't written an episode of Doctor Who considering his history of inventive storytelling, he replied: "Well, it kind of did happen. I did pitch a couple, but it didn't work out."

He continued: "One of these days... I've got a whole season worked out, so I'm sure it'll happen eventually."

Sherlock creator Steven Moffatt began writing for Doctor Who in 2004, before taking over as lead writer and executive producer from Russell T Davies five years later, during Matt Smith's tenure as the Doctor.

He stepped down as lead writer after Peter Capaldi's last series as the titular Time Lord in 2017, after which Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall took on the role.

Series 13 of Doctor Who, which is set to be Jodie Whittaker's third series as the Doctor, is due to begin filming this month or next, RadioTimes.com understands.

Morrison's new show, Brave New World, stars Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay and Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd as inhabitants of New London, a dystopian city in which social order is kept and culture is dominated by instant gratification.

Their characters travel to the Savage Lands, where they meet John the Savage (Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich) and begin to question everything about their lives and the world they live in.

