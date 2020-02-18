At one point in the episode, the Doctor determines to hunt down the Cyberman alone, instructing her friends to stay behind as she's previously seen human victims “changed into empty, soulless shells – no feeling, no control, no way back," before adding: “I will not lose anyone else to that!”

Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh in Doctor Who (BBC)

The line appeared to be a callback to Pearl Mackie's character Bill Potts, who was ‘upgraded’ by the Cybermen - and in a making-of video released by the BBC's official Doctor Who YouTube channel, Whittaker confirms that the Doctor was referring to the loss of Bill.

"For the Doctor it's very personal," Whittaker says in the video, "because of the many encounters that he/she has had with the Cybermen, but most recently, losing... the loss of Bill [Potts]."

More like this

You can watch the full video here (skip to 3 minutes 15 seconds for Whittaker's take on Bill's loss).

As the upcoming episode, Ascension of the Cybermen, focuses on the Cyberman Ashad and his attempt at world domination, it looks like we haven't seen the last of the Mondasian monsters...

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays