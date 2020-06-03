Big Finish's contribution will involve three new audio plays released between October and December 2020 which will pit the Eighth Doctor against his old enemies the Daleks in the Time War.

Nicholas Briggs (as the Daleks), Silas Carson (Brian the Ood) and Silas Carson (as Brian the Ood), Samantha Béart (Tiska) will join McGann in He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not by Carrie Thompson, The Enemy of My Enemy by Tracy Ann Baines and Mutually Assured Destruction by Lizzie Hopley.

A new Doctor Who - Short Trips release will also form part of the project, with Jon Culshaw narrating two short stories - Master Thief by Sophie Iles and Lesser Evils by Simon Guerrier - featuring two incarnations of the Master.

Producer Alfie Shaw said: "Time Lord Victorious has been a glorious delight to work on. We have three new authors writing the Eighth Doctor trilogy, pitting him against one of my new favourite characters in Doctor Who, Brian the Ood Assassin, as well old favourites, the Daleks."

As for whether fans will have to pick up or experience every chapter of Time Lord Victorious to understand what's going on, Shaw promised, "It all ties into the bigger Time Lord Victorious patchwork, but you can just listen to the McGann Trilogy and enjoy it on its own."

Each adventure in the Eighth Doctor trilogy is now available to pre-order as a single-disc collector’s edition (£10.99) or download (£8.99) from the Big Finish website. A bundle of all three stories can also be pre-ordered on CD (£25) or download (£22).

The Doctor Who – Short Trips are also available to pre-order now and will be released in October 2020 on download (£4.99), or as part of a Time Lord Victorious bundle with the trilogy (£26).

