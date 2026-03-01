While Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill looks back on his time on the show with absolute delight, he's revealed there was one scene he's "sad" to have not filmed.

Ad

The Rory Williams actor starred alongside Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor) and Karen Gillan (Amy Pond) during Steven Moffat's era of the show, from 2010 to 2012.

Following Darvill and Gillan's heartbreaking exit from the series, a mini episode titled PS, built entirely from storyboard drawings of a scene that was never shot, was released on the BBC YouTube channel.

The four-minute short depicts Rory's father Brian (played in the series by Mark Williams) reading a letter from his son, explaining why he and Amy won't be coming back.

Sitting down for Radio Times's Doctor Who Insiders for an exclusive in-depth interview, Darvill looked back on that scene. Asked whether he wished he could have filmed it, he said: "Oh yeah, absolutely."

He added: "In my head, the version of that story is that they were going to film and they ran out of time and money!

"So that was always kind of a sad thing not to have filmed. I'm glad it's out there so that people can imagine what it would look like."

Otherwise, Darvill insists he wouldn't change a thing about his exit from Doctor Who, which saw Amy and Rory trapped in the past by the Weeping Angels.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

"I just think it was beautiful and messy and emotional and really dramatic," he pointed out.

"I watched it with a bunch of my mates when it was on, which is very unlike me, and we all got really emotional. Obviously it's hard to separate my experience of making it to what it is on screen, I suppose, because it was also our ending, leaving the show."

He added: "I'm glad it wasn't lingered on, and I'm glad it wasn't drawn out. It was like, rip the plaster off and [Amy and Rory are] gone. I think it's good storytelling."

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Going on to speak about then-showrunner Moffat, and especially the way in which he wrote Rory's Lone Centurion storyline, Darvill added: "Steven's scripts have the through line of the big story. You just open them and go, 'Oh, wow'. He always does it in a surprising way and in a really emotionally true, but very entertaining way.

"I just couldn't wait to film all those scenes. It was a gift of a part. We felt like we were shooting Indiana Jones! Suddenly, the scale of those episodes, we were like, 'Oh wow, we're doing a Spielberg.' It was great."

Arthur Darvill as Rory Williams in Doctor Who. BBC

Darvill also recently revealed to Radio Times that he and Gillan will be reuniting for a new podcast, which will be aptly called The Pondcast.

Darvill said the podcast is a chance to catch up with Gillan, who spends much of her time in the US, explaining: "We really get on and we catch up quite often, and we had such a good time [on Doctor Who].

"It was so long ago and we've forgotten so much that happened, but it was such a formative thing, that we feel now that we're able to look back and celebrate it."

Arthur Darvill's full interview will be published later this month.

Missing Doctor Who? Register now for Radio Times's Doctor Who Insiders club for exclusive interviews with Doctor Who legends every month.

Ad

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.