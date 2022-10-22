There is also the not so small matter of returning stars Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred, who are back in their roles as Tegan and Ace for the first time since 1984 and 1989 respectively

This week's Doctor Who special The Power of the Doctor is not only momentous because its Jodie Whittaker's final episode , nor because it's Chris Chibnall's last outing as showrunner.

Given this momentous occasion, Aldred and Fielding were asked in an interview with this week's Radio Times magazine how their former Doctors, Sylvester McCoy and Peter Davison, reacted to the news.

Aldred, whose character Ace was last seen on screen with Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor, said: "Sylvester was delighted — he was one of the first people to text me. He’s an emoji king, so there were loads of little symbols and 'Congratulations, I can’t wait to see it'."

Janet Fielding as Tegan Jovanka, Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, and Sophie Aldred as Ace in The Power of the Doctor. James Pardon/BBC Studios

Meanwhile Fielding, whose character Tegan was the Fifth Doctor's companion, said: "I’ve seen Peter, and I don’t think gloating is a very attractive thing to do, but there are times when you just have to... We are great mates. But we do spend a lot of time trying to take the mickey out of each other."

It's a busy time in the Whoniverse right now - we've got a departing Doctor, plenty of returning friends and foes, plus the reintroduction of David Tennant's Doctor through what we're sure will be some timey wimey shenanigans.

Not just that, but we've also got the introduction of brand-new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and the return of showrunner Russell T Davies ahead of next year's 60th Anniversary.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor will air at 7:30pm on Sunday, 23rd October on BBC One.

