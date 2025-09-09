Speaking about how Yaz and Thirteen's relationship changes in the new outing, Whittaker said: "What’s great about this episode is the exploration of Yaz being a bit more combative against the Doctor."

She added: "Very often we’re quite in sync, but for the Doctor particularly, getting challenged and having to justify certain bits of her personality, it’s really good for her.”

Gill added: “Throughout most of the TV series, Yaz was learning a lot from the Doctor and so had to listen, but in this series their friendship has developed to a point where she can argue back when she doesn’t agree, she can question some of the Doctor’s decisions and what she thinks the Doctor should be, and can take charge a bit – which might not always be helpful!”

Doctor Who season 12.

Doctor Who fans will remember that, after three seasons and a lot of romantic subtext between Thirteen and Yaz, Yaz was revealed to be in love with the Time Lord during the 2022 New Year special, Eve of the Daleks.

Thirteen then made clear she reciprocated Yaz’s feelings in her penultimate Doctor Who episode, Legend of the Sea Devils, but denied the possibility of any romance between them in future due to time constraints.

"Having saved the peaceful Zaarians from an evil alien threat, the Doctor and Yaz sail off to their next adventure. Only this time, Yaz wonders if they’re moving on, or running away," reads the logline for The Return of the Doctor.

It continues: "Convincing a grudging Doctor to return to the planet, they are shocked to find the Zaarians in turmoil. What did the Doctor do? Why is the city in ruins? And what’s that voice in Yaz’s head…?"

Alongside Whittaker and Gill, the cast of The Return of the Doctor includes Belinda Stewart-Wilson, Charlie Kelly, Will Kirk and Stephan Bessant.

Doctor Who – The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: The Return of the Doctor is out now.

