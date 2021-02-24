Disney+ confirms Loki release date

If you’re already wondering what to watch once Wandavision has finished, we’ve got some good news for you.

Disney+ has announced an air date for hotly-anticipated MCU series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief.

It has been revealed that the show, which takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, will premiere on the streaming service on 11th June.

Tom Hiddleston has promised the Loki series will be full of fun, tweeting the cryptic teaser, “More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.”. Fans are excited to see what’s in store, and now the countdown to episode one is well and truly on. The show also stars Owen Wilson and Richard E. Grant.

And that’s not all, as Disney+ has revealed some other air dates too. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for a second series on 14th May, while Turner & Hooch (a spin-off of the hit 1989 Tom Hanks film) will be available to view from 16th July. And if you’re a Chip N’ Dale fan (who isn’t?) you’ll be pleased to know the cheeky chipmunks will be causing trouble again from 23rd July.

Other drop dates to be announced include Monsters at Work (a Monsters Inc spin-off) which will land on 2nd July and Star Wars: The Bad Batch which launches on 4th May.

Loki will arrive on Disney+ on 11th June. You can sign up to Disney+ here for just £59.99 to get a full year's subscription.