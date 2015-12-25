Yep, it's the Eleventh Doctor's favourite bit of comedy headwear.

When you discover where we are in River's timeline, it makes a lot of sense that she has suddenly become sentimental. Her diary is nearly full, after all, and it's revealed that the Twelfth Doctor is meeting her shortly after the events of The Angels Take Manhattan, where she and Eleven witnessed the end of the Ponds.

Adding to the Eleventh Doctor nostalgia, other Matt Smith adventures also get a shout-out, with maitre d' Flemming referencing The Crash of the Byzantium and – everyone's favourite – Jim the Fish when reading from Song's diary.

Even our new Doctor hasn't forgotten about his former self, with a cheeky chin mime to remind us of that old Dick Dastardly face.

Aw.