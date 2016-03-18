Did you know David Tennant's dad made a cameo appearance in Doctor Who?
Tennant's father Sandy McDonald, who sadly passed away this week, can be spotted playing a footman in The Unicorn and the Wasp
Following the sad news that David Tennant's father Sandy McDonald has passed away, aged 78, we thought it would be a fitting time to look back at the time the pair worked together on Doctor Who.
Series four episode The Unicorn and the Wasp, in which the Tenth Doctor and Donna meet crime writer Agatha Christie (and a giant wasp), is set in a large stately home and, in a scene where the characters enjoy a party on the lawn, Sandy can be seen serving drinks as one of the footmen.
The clip below from behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential features Sandy's part – with his son's voice audible in the background asking for a lime and soda – as well as an interview with then showrunner Russell T Davies and with the man himself, Sandy McDonald.
Anyone who watched the NTAs tribute to David for which his dad recorded a heartfelt video message to his son will have seen how close they were, so it's lovely that the moment they got to work together is still around for posterity.
RIP Sandy McDonald