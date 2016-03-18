The clip below from behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential features Sandy's part – with his son's voice audible in the background asking for a lime and soda – as well as an interview with then showrunner Russell T Davies and with the man himself, Sandy McDonald.

Anyone who watched the NTAs tribute to David for which his dad recorded a heartfelt video message to his son will have seen how close they were, so it's lovely that the moment they got to work together is still around for posterity.

Advertisement

RIP Sandy McDonald