Anyway, it turns out that there was a lot of post-credit craziness that we didn't get to see in the cinema, as Deadpool 2's writers have now revealed.

Speaking with Uproxx, the film's scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke about the scenes we didn't get to see.

These include Chris Evans playing the Human Torch – the role he had in the mediocre Fantastic Four movies before he became Marvel's celebrated Captain America.

So why didn't it happen? Reese said: "we never got that far...someone had the idea we actually did and we thought that was better."

Another, altogether more bizarre, idea saw Deadpool killing Hitler as a child – "Deadpool goes back and kills baby Hitler at the very end," said Reese. "That's what was supposed to happen."

The scene actually ended up being shot and was even shown to test audiences.

"He's got the crib and he's standing in the German nursery and he's leaning over the crib to do it and there was kind of this, "ohhhh." And we thought we don't want to leave the crowd on an "ohhhh."

"So it ended up coming out....our last moment was Deadpool saying “Maximum effort!” as he goes in to throttle the baby. It does make you squeamish."

The clip saw Deadpool get creative with the task in hand, according to Wernick: "There's even a draft of that scene where we back it up even more where he’s standing over baby Hitler and says, 'God, that is a toughie.' He finds a Sharpie and draws a moustache on the baby – a little baby moustache – and says 'Maximum effort!'"

"Now he looks just enough like him that he can get up the courage to do it," added Reese.

Seeing as that scene was actually filmed, perhaps it could still see the light of day? Or...maybe not.