The discount is across animated classics, TV favourites and new film releases, so there really is something for every DC Comics fan.

Which DC Comics DVDs are on offer?

Blockbusters Suicide Squad, Justice League, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are all available in the offer, with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the blockbusters costing just £22.99 each.

If you're looking for something more family-friendly, the LEGO Batman Movie is also £22.99, reduced from £34.99.

Fan favourite Lucifer has also had its price slashed, with seasons 1-3 priced at £29.99 - down from a whopping £61.27.

Starring Tom Ellis as the devil himself, the show is one of the best series on Netflix and follows Lucifer Morningstar as he abandons hell to become a consultant to the LAPD.

If you fancy completing the set, season 4 is available on Amazon for £19.99.

And, if that doesn't keep you busy enough, why not try HBO's hit show Watchmen starring Regina King, Jeremy Irons and Jean Smart.

The award-winning 9-part series continues on from the 1986 show of the same name, as it focuses on events of racist violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It's a must-watch and available on Blu-ray now for £25.99 - a great saving of £14.

Not sure what to watch first? Here's our guide on how to watch the DC movies in order.