“It’s about a girl, in a box, who travels around the universe”, Tennant replied, clearly giving a nod to his former Broadchurch co-star Jodie Whittaker, who just so happened to turn to him for advice when she was cast as the 13th Doctor.

And y’know, when he was describing what the Duck Tales reboot is all about, he pretty much summed up the approach to the Doctor Who reboot too.

“When you break this down this a completely bonkers idea,” Tennant explained. “This is ducks who steal treasure, who go back in time, who go to Atlantis, it’s quite out there. This is a duck in a top hat. None of this makes actual sense. “

More like this

“And yet it all just, for some reason, combined and worked,” he continued. “So it’s probably worth another go. If mad ideas have worked that well once they’ll probably work that well again.”

Advertisement

Replace duck with Time Lord/alien with two hearts/bloke in a big blue police box. We think you’ll find it really just works.