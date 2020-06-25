Speaking during a recent HBO Max interview - which also included fellow Doctors Jodie Whittaker and Matt Smith - Tennant said, "It's not a real one. We didn't, like, nick it off the set or anything!

"It's not like... [ex-Doctor Who showrunner] Steven Moffat, if you go to his house it's full of actual stuff, actual booty, like real TARDISes and real Weeping Angels and things.

"That's one my kids' step-grandad made them, because my kids got very into it, briefly, and then they moved on like the fickle heartbreakers that they are!"

And Tennant isn't the only former Doctor with some Who-themed decor in his home - with Matt Smith later revealing that he owns two Cybermen, which he claims were a parting gift from when he departed the show.

Asked if the Cybermen were his favourite Who villain, Smith responded, "No... but I do like them!"

The online panel was held to promote Doctor Who’s move to new streaming service HBO Max and also saw the Time Lord trio discuss which companions they’d most like to travel with, which iconic lines they’re most likely to be confronted with in the street (and their own snappy comebacks) and the effect Doctor Who had on their respective careers.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide