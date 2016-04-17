But we're most intrigued by David Tennant's answer. Can you guess? We'll give you a clue: he's an American actor who's still alive. No?

OK, here's another: David Tennant has famously been a Whovian since he was wee, but there is another modern show for which he is an unreserved fanboy.

Still nothing? OK, last hint: the actor would be swapping a white house for a blue box.

“Do you know Bradley Whitford?" Tennant asked the crowd. "He’s my American Doctor.”

Of course! Whitford played Josh Lyman, the brilliant but frantic deputy chief of staff from the West Wing. Tennant is a passionate fan of the show. Here he is dominating a special West Wing themed quiz, and here he is talking about the West Wing at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.



Now that he's pointed out the connection, we can see more than a shade of Joshua in Ten's fast talking cleverer-than-thou approach.

Fanboying aside, Whitford would genuinely make a great Doctor. After all, the Tardis does have infinite corridors down which to walk and talk, and we always got a distinct 'Doctor and Companion' vibe from Josh and Donna.