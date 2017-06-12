“She’s lovely to work with, lovely to be around," he told iNews. "And she’s a pal. I’d love to do something with her again.”

Colman has also been tipped to play the new Time Lord in Doctor Who, but Tennant dismissed this rumour, saying: “I think Olivia probably has other things to do."

Advertisement

Colman will next feature in the big screen adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express later this November.