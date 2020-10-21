In the latest episode of David Tennant Does a Podcast With..., he and Piper reunite to discuss their time working together as well as their more recent projects.

As part of that conversation, they reflected on the fame that Doctor Who brought to their lives, with Piper admitting that she has always felt "uncomfortable" with that side of the job.

"I'd been there before and it's an uncomfortable position for me," she said. "I've never really liked that. You become this thing to people and you don't really have any part in that. And so you have to behave a certain way or at least try to, and that's quite annoying.

"It's not the worst thing in the world, but it means that you can't be yourself entirely. And it means that you become incredibly guarded. And for me, reclusive, always."

Tennant went on to say that Piper's past experience with fame helped him to adjust to his new lifestyle, after experiencing a huge rise in prominence following his debut as The Doctor.

He added: "I've often said in the intervening 15 years that entering into that madness... and particularly that loss of anonymity, which I had not really experienced before... because I had you to go on that journey with, I think I survived it much better than I might have done.

"You knew what it was to lose that layer of skin. It was very helpful to be on that journey with someone who understood what it was."

Tennant stayed on as The Doctor for three full series, with Freema Agyeman and Catherine Tate taking on co-star roles as companions Martha Jones and Donna Noble.

In that time, a number of the show's most fearsome foes emerged, both returning favourites and some chilling new creations, such as the Weeping Angels and the Ood.

Billie Piper is this week's guest on David Tenant Does A Podcast With…

Looking for something to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.