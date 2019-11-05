She jokingly captioned the Instagram post: “Indoctorination.”

The pair, who met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008, welcomed their fifth child in October this year.

And the Tennant children are almost destined to be Doctor Who fans, with Georgia being the daughter of Peter Davison, the fifth doctor.

More like this

Tennant himself was a fan of the long-running sci-fi show in his childhood, citing Tom Baker’s eccentric turn as the Time Lord as his inspiration for becoming an actor.

“Doctor Who was a massive influence,” he previously told Rolling Stone. “I think it was for everyone in my generation; growing up, it was just part of the cultural furniture in Britain in the '70s and '80s.

“I grew up loving Doctor Who and it has been a lifelong dream to get my very own TARDIS.”

While the role is now played by Jodie Whittaker, Tennant has previously expressed a desire to return to the TARDIS for the show’s 60th anniversary.

“I suppose the opportunity has historically been there for Doctors to return to an extent," he said. "There would come a point where I wouldn't be able to get away with it. I wouldn't be able to fit in the suit, or get my hair to stand up at the end like I used to.

“There’s a 60th anniversary in a few years, and the question will inevitably come up. But it won’t be for me to decide. [But] it would be fun to do.”

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in 2020