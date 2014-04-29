David Tennant and Matt Smith feature in stunning artwork on the cover of new Doctor Who comics
They may have bid farewell to the TV series (for now) but the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors will be back in two new Titan Comics strands
Space and time can be funny things. David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Doctors may have bid farewell to the televisual realm (at least for now) but in the comic book dimension they’re back to have more adventures – and looking pretty cool doing it.
The Tenth and Eleventh Doctors are each set to star in their own new stories from Titan Comics, and while the first instalments are not released until 23 July, you can get a look at the excellent cover art by illustrator Alice X Zhang right now.
Tennant’s story picks up after the departure of Donna Noble and pairs him with a new companion, New Yorker Gabriella Gonzalez, to battle an infestation of psychic aliens, while Smith’s features more aliens, a 70s musician and a woman grieving over the recent death of her mother.
Titan have also announced plans for a series of comic books based on Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor, following his debut in series eight of the TV show, which airs later this year.
Titan's new Doctor Who titles will be available in digital versions in the UK. You can pre-order now, ahead of their release on 23 July