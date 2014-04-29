Space and time can be funny things. David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Doctors may have bid farewell to the televisual realm (at least for now) but in the comic book dimension they’re back to have more adventures – and looking pretty cool doing it.

The Tenth and Eleventh Doctors are each set to star in their own new stories from Titan Comics, and while the first instalments are not released until 23 July, you can get a look at the excellent cover art by illustrator Alice X Zhang right now.