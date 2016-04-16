First published in 2016

Amazingly, ten years have passed since the launch of series two of Doctor Who – David Tennant's first full term in charge of the Tardis with Billie Piper at his side as Rose Tyler. Episode one, New Earth, first aired on BBC1 on Saturday 15 April 2006.

To celebrate, we've delved deep into the Radio Times Archive to dig out some rare and fabulous images, many of which have never been published before.

Photographers: Matt Holyoak, Dan Goldsmith and Ben Gold. All images: copyright Radio Times Archive

A scaled-down model of the set for the RT photo shoot
The set under preparation.
People stand in for a line-up before the actors arrive.
RT's art director Paul Smith with photographer Matt Holyoak.
K.9 and the alien creatures assemble.
Elisabeth Sladen joins in.
Photographer Matt Holyoak runs through his ideas with David Tennant and Billie Piper.
David Tennant, Billie Piper and Elisabeth Sladen are shown the line-up by photographer Matt Holyoak.
A final touch of make-up.
The shot is lined up.
Positions please...
The final image. (Photographed by Matt Holyoak. Copyright Radio Times Archive)
Daleks prepare for their cover shoot.
Cybermen on standby.
Masking up the Cyber Controller.
Showrunner Russell T Davies
Executive producer Julie Gardner
Camille Coduri as Jackie
Noel Clarke as Mickey
Toby Whithouse, writer of episode 3, School Reunion
Steven Moffat, writer of episode 4, The Girl in the Fireplace
Tom MacRae, writer of episodes 5 and 6, Rise of the Cybermen and The Age of Steel
Mark Gatiss, writer of episode 7, The Idiot's Lantern
Matt Jones, writer of episodes 8 and 9, The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit
Matthew Graham, writer of episode 11, Fear Her
Costume designer Louise Page
The Cyber Controller (an alternative shot from RT's cover shoot)
Cybermen photographed for the RT Doctor Who finale/World Cup covers
Daleks photographed for the RT Doctor Who finale/World Cup covers
The assembled cast and crew of Doctor Who 2006

Read our newly updated review of New Earth (series 2, episode 1)

