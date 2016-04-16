To celebrate, we've delved deep into the Radio Times Archive to dig out some rare and fabulous images, many of which have never been published before.

Photographers: Matt Holyoak, Dan Goldsmith and Ben Gold. All images: copyright Radio Times Archive

A scaled-down model of the set for the RT photo shoot

The set under preparation.

People stand in for a line-up before the actors arrive.

RT's art director Paul Smith with photographer Matt Holyoak.

K.9 and the alien creatures assemble.

Elisabeth Sladen joins in.

Photographer Matt Holyoak runs through his ideas with David Tennant and Billie Piper.

David Tennant, Billie Piper and Elisabeth Sladen are shown the line-up by photographer Matt Holyoak.

A final touch of make-up.

The shot is lined up.

Positions please...

The final image. (Photographed by Matt Holyoak. Copyright Radio Times Archive)

Daleks prepare for their cover shoot.

Cybermen on standby.

Masking up the Cyber Controller.

Showrunner Russell T Davies

Executive producer Julie Gardner

Camille Coduri as Jackie

Noel Clarke as Mickey

Toby Whithouse, writer of episode 3, School Reunion

Steven Moffat, writer of episode 4, The Girl in the Fireplace

Tom MacRae, writer of episodes 5 and 6, Rise of the Cybermen and The Age of Steel

Mark Gatiss, writer of episode 7, The Idiot's Lantern

Mark Gatiss

Matt Jones, writer of episodes 8 and 9, The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit

Matthew Graham, writer of episode 11, Fear Her

Costume designer Louise Page

The Cyber Controller (an alternative shot from RT's cover shoot)

Cybermen photographed for the RT Doctor Who finale/World Cup covers

Daleks photographed for the RT Doctor Who finale/World Cup covers

The assembled cast and crew of Doctor Who 2006

