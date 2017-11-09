While Dark also concerns the mysterious - and seemingly supernatural - disappearance of a young boy, it takes the tale down a much more morose route when dead bodies start piling up around the town. Check out the first full trailer below.

"This city is sick," a grim narrative says in the clip, "and we're all part of it. There's a murderer among us."

But this doesn't feel like your average whodunnit. The drama seems likely to play with the concept of time, and repetition: "The past doesn't just influence the future," another character explains ominously, "the future also influences the past."

While plot details are scarce, Netflix has said that the action will focus on four interconnected families in present day Winden amidst the disappearance of two young children. They have also flagged up that there will be a "surprising twist" that ties it back to 1986. Excited yet?

Dark is released on Netflix on 1st December