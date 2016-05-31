But now, one of the original ghost-hunting scientists has given the film his official seal of approval.

Dan Aykroyd, who played Ray Stantz in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II back in the ’80s, saw Feig’s revival at an advanced screening and wrote on Facebook:

"As originator of the original: Saw test screening of new movie. Apart from brilliant, genuine performances from the cast both female and male, it has more laughs and more scares than the first 2 films plus Bill Murray is in it! As one of millions of man-fans and Ray Stantz, I'm paying to see that and bringing all my friends!"

Aykroyd’s praise echoes Ghostbusters co-star Bill Murray, who has continually rallied behind the film. Both actors, along with original stars Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts, are rumoured to have cameos in the reboot.