Dan Aykroyd says the Ghostbusters reboot "has more laughs and more scares than the first two films"
The original Ghostbuster also praised "brilliant, genuine performances from the cast both female and male"
When the trailer for Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot was released in March, it quickly became one of the most “disliked” videos in YouTube history. The comments section overflowed with negative comments – as one viewer wrote, “this movie will be rated PG. For Pure Garbage.”
Many see the attacks as unfair and sexist, mainly because Feig’s reimagining of the franchise stars all-female leads: Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as the supernatural-squashing team.
But now, one of the original ghost-hunting scientists has given the film his official seal of approval.
Dan Aykroyd, who played Ray Stantz in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II back in the ’80s, saw Feig’s revival at an advanced screening and wrote on Facebook:
"As originator of the original: Saw test screening of new movie. Apart from brilliant, genuine performances from the cast both female and male, it has more laughs and more scares than the first 2 films plus Bill Murray is in it! As one of millions of man-fans and Ray Stantz, I'm paying to see that and bringing all my friends!"
Aykroyd’s praise echoes Ghostbusters co-star Bill Murray, who has continually rallied behind the film. Both actors, along with original stars Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts, are rumoured to have cameos in the reboot.