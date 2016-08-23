The drama, which was announced last May, will feature Bryan Cranston in the cast in his first major TV role since Breaking Bad.

The series is based on the short stories written by Dick, the acclaimed US sci-fi writer whose work was made into films such as Blade Runner, Total Recall and Minority Report.

Each episode will be a standalone drama and aims to "illustrate Dick’s prophetic vision and celebrate the enduring appeal of the prized sci-fi novelist’s work" according to C4.

The series is expected to go into production in early 2017 and will premiere on Channel 4 in the UK and will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

Cranston previously said of the commission: "This is an electric dream come true. We are so thrilled to be able to explore and expand upon the evergreen themes found in the incredible work of this literary master."

Channel 4 is also hoping that the commission will demonstrate its international appeal and offer a clear rebuff to politicians who cite the broadcaster's lack of global reach as a reason to consider privatising it and thereby attracting greater international investment from potential buyers.

Currently Channel 4 is a not-for-profit publisher broadcaster which ploughs the profits back from its broadcasting business to new programming and is not required to deliver dividends to shareholders.

Thorne's next project is National Treasure in which Robbie Coltrane plays a fictional celebrity called Paul Finchley who is forced to face up to historic sex abuse allegations. The drama, which starts on Channel 4 soon, also stars Julie Walters as Finchley's wife and Andrea Riseborough as his daughter. You can see the trailer here.