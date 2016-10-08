Series two looks like it will develop those questions further, with conscious synths now starting to wake up all over the world — thanks, presumably, to the consciousness programme stolen by rebel synth Niska at the end of series one. It also gives us our first proper look at Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss, who will be playing AI scientist Dr Athena Marrow; seen here conducting freaky experiments on newly-sentient synths.

How will the world react to the idea that their everyday gadgets can now think and feel? And what happens when they start to fight back? In the words of Niska, "This won't end the way you want it to."

Humans series two returns to Channel 4 on October 30th