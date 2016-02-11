Claire Fraser is back in the 1940s in new Outlander series two trailer
There's politics, pregnancy, war and more time-travelling in the upcoming second series of Outlander, which now has a UK air date
Outlander season two is set to bring some serious changes. Not only have Claire and Jamie Fraser swapped the Scottish highlands for the royal courts of France, judging by this new trailer it also looks as if Claire is returning to her home in the 1940s.
The two-minute teaser sees the couple trying to change the course of history and prevent the Battle of Culloden from ever happening as a war begins to rage in Scotland.
A pregnant Claire also promises Jamie that they'll always find their way back to each other, a statement which is made complicated by the arrival of a familiar face at the end of the trailer... Claire's husband Frank.
The second run of the popular fantasy drama, based on Diana Gabaldon's second novel Dragonfly in Amber and starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will be available in the UK from 10th April on Amazon Prime.