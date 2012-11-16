Chris Pine on a "heavy science fiction" scene with Benedict Cumberbatch in Star Trek
"It’s a really, really, really hard scene. Not for me, for Benedict..."
The plot of the new Star Trek movie has been shrouded in secrecy, and internet speculation has been rife as to Benedict Cumberbatch’s role in the film.
There’s been plenty of talk that he’ll be picking up the reins of villain Khan from Ricardo Montelbán, who portrayed him in the original series and the second film in the franchise Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, but although this hasn’t been confirmed, his character acting in the film has been praised by his co-stars.
Speaking yesterday to Chris Pine, who plays Captain Kirk in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness, RadioTimes.com hijacked the promotion of his new animated feature Rise of the Guardians, to ask him about Cumberbatch’s role in the science fiction feature, due for release next year. The actor obliged, and revealed details of a key scene involving Cumberbatch.
“There’s one scene in it that’s like, you know… in all kinds of heavy science fiction there’s got to be the exposition scene where it’s like, what the hell’s going on? It’s a really, really, really hard scene. Not for me, for Benedict - and watching him handle that and to make something that I think, on paper, could have been a death trap for an actor and to see how he [deals with it]…
“I think, also, I know that he did Frankenstein. I never got a chance to see it, but his sense of body and voice… he has great command of his instrument or whatever the hell you want to call it. He’s formidable as an actor and as a character in the story. He’s formidable. He’s a great actor.”
It seems we’ll have to wait until 17 May 2013 to find out exactly how formidable!
Rise of the Guardians is released in UK cinemas on 30 November 2012.