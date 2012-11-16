Speaking yesterday to Chris Pine, who plays Captain Kirk in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness, RadioTimes.com hijacked the promotion of his new animated feature Rise of the Guardians, to ask him about Cumberbatch’s role in the science fiction feature, due for release next year. The actor obliged, and revealed details of a key scene involving Cumberbatch.

“There’s one scene in it that’s like, you know… in all kinds of heavy science fiction there’s got to be the exposition scene where it’s like, what the hell’s going on? It’s a really, really, really hard scene. Not for me, for Benedict - and watching him handle that and to make something that I think, on paper, could have been a death trap for an actor and to see how he [deals with it]…

“I think, also, I know that he did Frankenstein. I never got a chance to see it, but his sense of body and voice… he has great command of his instrument or whatever the hell you want to call it. He’s formidable as an actor and as a character in the story. He’s formidable. He’s a great actor.”

More like this

It seems we’ll have to wait until 17 May 2013 to find out exactly how formidable!

Advertisement

Rise of the Guardians is released in UK cinemas on 30 November 2012.