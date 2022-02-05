And executive producer Matt Strevens (also leaving this year) is already looking back on the pair’s legacy, noting that despite occasional complaints that the series was too “woke” he believes fans will remember the era with fondness.

Doctor Who’s star and showrunner are soon to depart, with both Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall set to hand in their TARDIS keys this autumn before Russell T Davies takes over the show for 2023.

"Opinion is fickle, so you take all that with a pinch of salt," he told Doctor Who Magazine.

“Every Doctor gets it, every showrunner gets it. I loved Steven Moffat’s reaction when Russell T Davies was announced as coming back recently – writing ‘RTD MUST GO!’ on Instagram. I thought that was so witty, because there’s always someone waiting to have a pop. And that’s good, in a way. The great thing is we have freedom of speech and people are free to say what they want.

“Every era of Doctor Who has had its massive champions, and every era and every Doctor has had people going ‘It’s not like it used to be…’ And then, afterwards, a lot of the kind of contemporary commentary disappears. With a short distance of time, there is huge affection looking back.

“I think, when the story is written, Jodie’s Doctor will be thought of, quite rightly, with huge affection. And love, quite frankly.”

Chris Chibnall and producer Matt Strevens on the set of Doctor Who (BBC)

And Strevens thinks this retrospective affection will also apply to showrunner Chris Chibnall, who has been in charge of the BBC sci-fi drama since 2017.

‘‘I love Chris, and it’s been an utter honour and a privilege to go on the journey with him,” he said. “I think his place in the canon, and the history of Doctor Who, is assured.

“It was Chris who wanted to bring in a female actor as the Doctor, that was one of his prime criteria for doing the show – at a time when we didn’t have Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and all of that.

“That decision – back in 2015, 2016 – was still unusual, in terms of having that kind of action hero as a role model. And it proved to be a brilliant choice. Now, five years on, you go, ‘Why was it even remarkable?’ But it always takes someone to actually do it, and Chris did it.

“Without Chris, none of what we’ve been able to do would have been possible,” Strevens continued. “Whatever he’s doing next – and I know he’s a busy boy – I think he deserves a good rest first.

“Because, for the showrunner of Doctor Who… my God, the responsibility is immense. It’s immense. It’s not just writing the scripts, it’s everything that comes with it – the weight of expectation. He’s borne it brilliantly well, and with class.”

Now, with just two episodes still to air fans will just have to wait and see what Whittaker and Chibnall have planned for their big sign-off. Based on Strevens' comments, it sounds like we're in for quite a ride...

Read the full interview with Matt Strevens in Doctor Who Magazine – out now.

