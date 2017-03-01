But it’s not all doom and gloom, as Brooker admitted there’s only so much “constant nihilistic bleakness” even he can take. So there will be some light relief in one episode that’s “overtly comic, much more overtly comic than anything we've done.”

It does have, however, “some really unpleasant stuff that happens” – it is Black Mirror, after all. “The world is in a place at the moment where I think maybe people appreciate things that aren't so unremittingly horrible. But you also don't want to short-change people on the unremitting horribleness."

Speaking about the Jodie Foster-directed episode, Brooker explained that it’s “got the tone of an indie movie, an indie drama. There's a mother and daughter relationship in it.”

He also revealed that one of the episodes will be a crime thriller with relationships at the heart of it.