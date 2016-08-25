Three complaints were made to the Advertising Standards Authority, who said that the content of the ad "created a build-up of suspense that could be distressing to younger children, but that would not be unsuitable for older children to see".

Figures show that Rango, a film about a pet chameleon, was watched by a reported 927,000 viewers that day, including 150,000 aged between four and nine.

The advert had been given the green light by Clearcast, a company that approves ads for Channel 4 and other commercial broadcasters, with no timing restriction.

The regulator has told Channel 4 to ensure ads that may cause distress to younger children were "sensitively scheduled" in future.

A Channel 4 spokesman said: "We take our responsibilities as a broadcaster very seriously and we are putting measures in place to prevent this from happening again."