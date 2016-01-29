But Kelly wondered if we might see Tate back on television with the Time Lord ever again.

"I just thought it would be great if you could have been the first woman Doctor Who. Because the thing about Doctor Who is you could come back to Doctor Who any time as your great-great grandmother, or your great-great granddaughter because it doesn’t matter. . . . That’s the joy of that program, isn’t it?" the presenter suggested.

"Yeah, and they do tend to find really clever ways of bringing people back that you would think, 'Yeah… there’s no way,'" Tate replied.

"I mean, personally, I think, with my character, I don’t think she could because of the nature of how she left would mean she sort of can’t come back," she continued.

So that's a no, then... but Tate did agree with Kelly's comments about the possibility of a woman one day manning the Tardis.

"Yes, I hope that, yeah… I’m sure there will be a female Doctor one day," she said.